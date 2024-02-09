3 key matchups: 49ers vs. Chiefs

LAS VEGAS — Here are three matchups to watch when the 49ers face the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

49ers LB Fred Warner vs. Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco: Warner patrols the middle of the field and will be needed in the run game. Warner, a third-round draft pick out of Brigham Young in 2018, has had at least 118 tackles in each of his six seasons in the NFL. Pacheco, a hard-charging runner, has helped balance the Chiefs’ offense. He is averaging 4.0 yards per carry in the playoffs, as coach and game-caller Andy Reid has displayed patience with the run game.

49ers DE Chase Young vs. Chiefs LT Donovan Smith: Young was the second overall player taken in the 2020 draft, by Washington. The Commanders sent him to the 49ers at the trade deadline this season for a compensatory third-round pick. Young and Nick Bosa are expected to flop sides. Smith and right tackle Jawaan Taylor have been shaky in pass protection and could get some help from a back or a tight end.