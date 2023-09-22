23 players with Georgia ties among modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Abraham, Vick, Dunn, Tuggle, Rison, Brooking and Ward are on the list

Credit: Curtis Compton

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons defensive end John Abraham, quarterback Michael Vick and running back Warrick Dunn are among 23 players with ties to the Falcons, Georgia, Georgia Tech or the state of Georgia who are on the 2024 modern-era ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame that was released Tuesday.

The list of 173 players will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.

Abraham finished his career with 133.5 sacks and is the Falcons’ all-time leading sack leader, with 68.5.

The roster of nominees consists of 94 offensive players, 62 defensive players and 17 special-teams players.

Here’s the list of the players with local ties:

QUARTERBACKS

Michael Vick (Falcons)

RUNNING BACKS

Terry Allen (Commerce High School)

Jamal Anderson (Falcons)

Warrick Dunn (Falcons)

Steven Jackson (Falcons)

Dorsey Levens (Georgia Tech)

Jamal Lewis (Douglass HS)

Eric Metcalf (Falcons)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Devin Hester (Falcons)

Joe Horn (Falcons)

Andre Rison (Falcons)

Hines Ward (UGA, Forest Park HS)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Jeff Saturday (Shamrock HS)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

John Abraham (Falcons)

Dwight Freeney (Falcons)

Robert Mathis (McNair HS)

LINEBACKERS

Cornelius Bennett (Falcons)

Keith Brooking (Falcons, Georgia Tech, East Coweta HS)

Takeo Spikes (Washington Co. HS)

Jessie Tuggle (Falcons, Valdosta State, Griffin HS)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Eugene Robinson (Falcons)

PUNTERS/KICKERS

Jason Elam (Falcons, Brookwood HS)

John Kasay (UGA, Clarke Central HS)

