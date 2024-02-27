15 questions for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot

1. Can you update the new QB search?

2. How did the February scouting meetings go?

3. What will be the free-agency approach in 2024? (Went heavy on defense in 2023)

4. Are there any updates on potential free agents Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree?

5. Are there any injury updates on Grady Jarrett and Troy Andersen?

6. What will be the team’s approach with the salary-cap increase?

7. What are the plans to add more talent at wide receiver?

8. Does the team plan to grant tight end Kyle Pitts’ fifth-year option?

9. Does the team plan to grant a contract extension to A.J. Terrell?

10. Any changes in the scouting department forthcoming?

11. Approach to the coming Pro Day circuit?

12. Your assessment of former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers?

13. Will the Falcons load up on UGA players in this draft?

14. What’s the second priority behind QB?

15. Shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo’s or double cheeseburger at Steak & Shake?

The Bow Tie Chronicles