Mock Draft: Justin Fields to Falcons

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in his second season as a starter. Rodgers is still rolling in Green Bay and has a Super Bowl to his credit also.

Here’s what CBS Sports Josh Edwards wrote about the pick:

“The Georgia native remains in local to play for Atlanta. The Falcons will welcome a new head coach and may not like the prospects of Matt Ryan long-term. As Ryan’s contract is currently constructed, it would be difficult for Atlanta to move on from him in 2021. However, the idea of drafting Justin Fields and stashing him for a year is not a bad option.”

CBS has the Falcons picking fifth, which is their current spot after the Chargers beat the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, of Rome, went No. 1 overall to the New York Jets is this mock draft. .

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

