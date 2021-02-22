Last dance for Matt Ryan and Julio Jones with Falcons in 2021?

The team is $20.2 million over the cap with the league’s new business year looming on March 17.

Ryan, 35, is under contract through 2023 and has stated his desire to remain in Atlanta and play into his 40s.

Ryan, who was drafted third overall in the 2008 draft, is the franchise’s all-time passing leader and only the second quarterback to take the team to a Super Bowl. He’s the only player in franchise history to win the NFL’s most valuable player award.

Ryan has completed 4,867 of 7,442 attempts (65%) for 55,767 yards, 347 touchdowns, 158 interceptions and has a career passer rating of 94.5.

Jones, who in 2011 was selected sixth overall after Atlanta sent five picks to Cleveland in a draft-day deal, has caught 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Jones, who turned 32 on Feb. 8, played in just seven full games last season. His contract runs through the 2023 season.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the pick’s in D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Ja’Marr Chase, (WR, LSU)

3. Dolphins: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Devonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

