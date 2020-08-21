D. Led’s review: Hill, Walker get ‘game balls’ from Falcons scrimmage

Walker had a nice interception in the scrimmage. He has turned some heads in practice with at least two interceptions, while others have reported three. He’s around the ball in coverage and that’s a good thing.

Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson tipped the ball in the air that Walker intercepted in the scrimmage.

The fourth-round pick will not have the benefit on any exhibition games to impress the coaches, but he has a plan.

We’ll ask about Quinn’s film review of the scrimmage to share with you all Saturday.

Tryouts: The Falcons had tackle Ka’John Armstrong and guard Willie Beavers in for tryouts, as reported to the NFL on Thursday.

Armstrong, 24, is 6-5 and 300 pounds. He played at Eastern Michigan.

Beavers, 26, is 6-5 and 322 pounds. He played at Western Michigan and was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. He has played in two NFL games.

MYKAL WALKER’S DRAFT BIO

Fourth round (119th overall) –- Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

Height: 6-foot-3. Weight: 230 pounds. Arm Length: 32 1/2 inches. Hand size: 10 inches. 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds. Bench press: 20 reps of 225 pounds. Vertical jump: 33 inches. Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches. Three-cone drill: 7.09 seconds. Short Shuttle: 4.25. 3-cone: 7.09.

Overview: Walker, 22, was born in Fresno, but raised in Sacramento, Calif. He started his career at Azusa Pacific and played the final two seasons at Fresno State. He was highly productive with 325 tackles, 38 tackles for losses, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, 17 passes defensed and four interceptions. He lettered in basketball, football and track in high school. Walker is the fifth player the Falcons have selected from Fresno State in franchise history and the first since 2006 (Adam Jennings). He earned back-to-back first team All-Mountain West honors. He played middle linebacker, outside linebacker and defensive end in 2019 when he finished with 96 tackles.

