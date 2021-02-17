Cover 9@9: Center Alex Mack weighing his options

Before facing the Falcons last season, then Detroit coach Matt Patricia was asked about Mack.

“Obviously, you’re talking about a long journey here going to a 12-year (veteran) , a guy that ... you know of my affinity for the offensive line, the offensive line play and certainly the center position,” Patricia said. “I just think he is phenomenal in what he’s been able to do through his career. One of the things about him that is so amazing and I have the utmost respect is for how tough that he is. This guy is a tough, tough guy.”

Patricia was New England’s defensive coordinator in Super Bowl LI, when Mack played through the game on the broken fibula, which was suffered in the NFC championship win over the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s played through so many different things,” Patricia said. “Even the last time when we (the Patriots, his former team) played them (in Super Bowl LI) he was on the injury report for two weeks and we weren’t really sure if he was going to play. He went out there and played phenomenal. He played strong. He played powerful. He wasn’t hampered at all. He has a (veteran) savvy about him. He knows how to work different things in the middle with whatever is going on around him and you never miss a beat.”

One of the other keys to having Mack, was that he took over the protection calls from quarterback Matt Ryan.

“I think his communication at the line of scrimmage, I think you can see where he and Matt Ryan have really grown from that,” Patricia said. “When you look at a player like that, who’s been doing it for so long.”

Detroit’s center Frank Ragnow is considered an up-and-coming player in the league.

“Skill-sets are maybe a little bit different from the strength and weaknesses standpoint, but I think it’s all of those other things that you can really look at,” Patricia said. “Frank’s a tough guy. He’s smart guy. He’s going to have all of those tools, and he’s just kind of continuing to build on that. ... Those intangibles are what you look for especially at that position.”

What’s Mack’s price tag? Could the Falcons cobble together a respectable offer? There will likely be suitors for Mack’s services. He’ll have some options which may include retirement.

Mack, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent March 17, played two seasons with San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. They were together in Cleveland (2015) and in Atlanta (2016).

“Kyle is an incredible coach,” Mack said via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area recently. “He’s an incredible coach, great person, strong motivator and runs an offense that is something that I’d know really well and that I performed very well in.”

Weston Richburg didn’t make it back after complications from knee surgery and former Falcon Ben Garland started five games at center and ex-Falcons practice squad player Daniel Brunskill ended the season as the starting center.

Mack, who played at California, was the 21st overall pick of the 2009 NFL draft by the Browns. He has started all 131 games he’s played in. He played 78 games with the Falcons. He was a team captain in 2019 and 2020.

Going into last season, Mack gave his thoughts on continuing to play.

“I’m taking it year-by-year, now,” Mack said. “I know my goal when I showed up in the league was (to play) 10 years. I thought that was a really good, lengthy career. From here on out, I want to do the best I can to make sure I play at the highest level. Play one year at a time. I think I’ve got a lot of juice in the tank.”

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo gives the Falcons their first points of the game with a field goal the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

2. Koo is ERFA: Some of the salary websites list Falcon kicker Younghoe Koo as an unrestricted free agents.

He is an exclusive rights free agent, which practically guarantees his return for 2021.

He has three credited and only two accrued seasons, so he’s officially an upcoming ERFA.

The Falcons will retain his rights as long as they tender him an offer by the start of free agency.

After a Pro Bowl season, that will likely happen real soon.

3. Stay or Go follow up: Move defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner and corner Tyler Hall over to the “stay” group. They are young talents that have been developed and will help the salary-cap strapped Falcons.

Also, got some push back about Mack and Kazee not being on the “stay” list. Both moves were cap related.

Can the new cap guy Chris Olsen move enough cash around to keep Mack and Kazee? Can he keep Keanu Neal? Last season, the Falcon couldn’t keep Devondre Campbell or Austin Hooper, two players they’d developed.

4. Unrestricted free agents: Here’s a look at the Falcons’ unrestricted free agency list:

Matt Schaub (UFA), retired.

Todd Gurley (UFA)

Brian Hill (UFA)

Luke Stocker (UFA)

Laquon Treadwell (UFA)

Alex Mack (UFA)

Justin McCray (UFA)

John Wetzel (UFA)

Charles Harris (UFA)

Steven Means (UFA)

LaRoy Reynolds (UFA)

Edmond Robinson (UFA)

Darqueze Dennard (UFA)

Keanu Neal (UFA)

Damontae Kazee (UFA)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson (UFA)

Sharrod Neasman (UFA)

Younghoe Koo (UFA)

5. Restricted free agents: A player with three accrued years (at least six games) of service. The team can place three levels of tenders on these players for a non-guaranteed one-year deal. Other teams can sign to an offer-sheet, with the current team have a chance to match or they can allow them to leave and receiver draft compensation based on the tender level.

Here are the Falcons RFAs:

Brandon Powell (RFA)

Matt Gono (RFA)

Willie Beavers (RFA)

6. Exclusive rights free agents: They have three or fewer accrued seasons and can only negotiate with their current team ahead of the new year. If they are not tendered a contract, they become unrestricted free agents:

Here are the Falcons ERFAs:

Jaeden Graham (ERFA)

Christian Blake (ERFA)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (ERFA)

Tyler Hall (ERFA)

Greg Dortch (ERFA)

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talking with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney at quarterback Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day workout on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Photo credit: Courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics)

7. College Pro Days: The first key Pro Day for the Falcons is North Dakota State on March 12 to see quarterback Trey Lance. BYU quarterback Zach Nelson’s Pro Day is on March 26 and Ohio State’s Justin Fields is on March 30.

Boston College center Alec Lindstrom, the brother of Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, has his Pro Day on March 26.

We are waiting for Oregon to set their Pro Day. Penei Sewell is considered the best player at No. 4 by some.

Also, Penn State linebacker Micah Parson’s Pro Day is set March 25 and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley’s Pro Day is set for March 26.

Here’s an early list of the Pro Days:

March 5: Kansas

March 9: Kansas State

March 10: Arkansas

March 11: Clemson, Nevada

March 12: North Dakota State, Oklahoma

March 16: Georgia Tech

March 17: Georgia, Pittsburgh

March 18: Auburn, Buffalo, Louisiana Tech, West Virginia

March 19: Memphis, Texas Christian

March 22: Colorado State, Florida State, Iowa, Toledo

March 23: Alabama, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska-Lincoln, Purdue

March 24: Michigan State, South Carolina

March 25: North Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, San Diego State, Southern Methodist, Massachusetts, Western Michigan

March 26: Boston College (Little Lindstrom), Brigham Young, Michigan, South Dakota, Virginia Tech

March 29: Duke, Louisiana at Lafayette, Miami, Miami (Ohio), North Carolina (RB Carter)

March 30: Ohio State, Louisville, Washington

March 31: Boise State, Florida, Kentucky, Notre Dame

April 1: North Carolina at Charlotte, Oklahoma State, South Florida

April 7: Texas Tech

April 9: Houston

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Rutgers tight end Johnathan Lewis (11) in the first quarter Nov. 30, 2019, in State College, Pa. Penn State All-American Micah Parsons is opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. The junior linebacker made his announcement with a social media post Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Barry Reeger/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

8: Falcons’ draft slots: The Falcons are expected to receive at least two compensatory picks. Here’s are the Falcons pick slots throughout the draft, which is set for April 29 through May 1:

Round 1, Pick #4

Round 2, Pick #35

Round 3, Pick #68

Round 4, Pick #98

Round 5, Pick #131

Round 6, Pick #162

9. Falcons’ 2021 draft position: In the Cincinnati Bengals media mock draft, writer Geoff Hobson pays tribute to former Yahoo Sports writer Terez Paylor, who died in his sleep last Monday. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields for the Falcons with the fourth overall pick and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round.

Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Ja’ Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

4. Falcons - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

SECOND ROUND

35. Falcons - ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now