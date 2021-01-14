5 things on the Falcons GM/head coach searches

3. Blank nugget: Falcons owner Arthur Blank pointed out on Jan. 4 that Sean McVay, Kliff Kingsbury and Kevin Stefanski were not household names before being named head coaches. McVay has been a Super Bowl and is in the playoffs. The Cardinals are making strides under Kingsbury. Stefanski has the Browns in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Does that mean the Falcons are leaning toward a non-household name like Hackett or Smith?

4. Timeline: The last time the Falcons hired a coach and general manager was during Senior Bowl week back in 2008. The Senior Bowl is set for Jan. 30.