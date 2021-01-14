5 things on the Falcons GM/head coach searches

Here are five things to know about the Falcons’ general manager and head coach searches:
1. GM update: There are three finalists for the general manager position.
2. Head coach update: Seven coaches have been interviewed: Raheem Morris, Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith, Nathaniel Hackett, Joe Brady and Todd Bowles.
3. Blank nugget: Falcons owner Arthur Blank pointed out on Jan. 4 that Sean McVay, Kliff Kingsbury and Kevin Stefanski were not household names before being named head coaches. McVay has been a Super Bowl and is in the playoffs. The Cardinals are making strides under Kingsbury. Stefanski has the Browns in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Does that mean the Falcons are leaning toward a non-household name like Hackett or Smith?
4. Timeline: The last time the Falcons hired a coach and general manager was during Senior Bowl week back in 2008. The Senior Bowl is set for Jan. 30.
5. Saints and Rams: The Saints or Rams could receive compensatory draft picks from the league if the Falcons hire Fontenot or Holmes.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
