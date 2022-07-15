‘You’re always one pitch away’: Braves’ Kyle Wright produces strong first half

Early in the season, his stat lines looked more dominant. He allowed only three earned runs over his first four starts. He struck out 34 batters over that span.

Compare that with this last stretch, when Wright allowed 10 hits versus the Giants, eight versus the Nationals, then seven in another start against Washington. He has faced trouble, but hardly caved. He surrendered six runs in one start this season, five in another and four one other time.

“I think I’ve gained enough (experience) now to where I understand how to kind of slow the game down and make a pitch,” Wright said. “I think the big thing is just truly buying into the fact that you’re always one pitch away. I think that’s such a big thing. One pitch you get an out, next pitch you get another out, whatever it may be. You’re never really out of it.”

Wright has allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of 18 starts. He has held the opponent scoreless in five outings. Wright has gone six innings 13 times after having done it only six times before this season (including the postseason). Opponents are batting .230 versus Wright this season.

Wright has consistently performed this season. He has shown no discouraging signs. His turnaround seems real. He believes his past several starts prove his performance is sustainable.

“I started off the season getting a ton of strikeouts, and I still believe I can get strikeouts when I need it,” Wright said. “But realistically, I think for me, I throw a two-seam (fastball), I’m going to get contact, I’m going to get ground balls. My ability to still go deep into games while not striking out as many as I was before, I think, is what’s very encouraging to me. I still think I can get 10 strikeouts a game at some point. But I know my game. Just use that sinker, use that curveball. I feel like guys kind of stay aggressive because of that.”

Wright said the way he pitches plays into the Braves’ excellent defense. They have a strong infield and, with Michael Harris up, a terrific defensive outfield.

When everyone discussed the Braves’ rotation before the season, a ton of talk centered around what the Braves would receive from their fourth and fifth starters. The fourth starter, Wright probably has been the club’s second-best starter in the first half.

“He’s an All-Star,” manager Brian Snitker said of a right-hander who ranks among this year’s All-Star game snubs.

A former first-round pick who experienced ups and downs, one who spent most of last year at Triple-A, Wright is blossoming into a great major-league starter.

“If you look back, it’s super satisfying to kind of see where I was and the amount of struggles I’ve had,” Wright said. “To be here now and put together a good first half so far is really special. Selfishly, it’s pretty cool.

“But I want to do things bigger than just this. I want to win games, and that’s going to continue to be my goal.”