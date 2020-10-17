With Game 5 win, Dodgers stay alive in NLCS

The Dodgers have been quite good for quite some time, but haven’t won it all since 1988 — the weight of that disappointment seems to grow heavier with each passing year that a stellar Los Angeles team can’t get it done.
For the moment, though, their World Series hopes remain alive, after a 7-3 win vs. the Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night. They were favored entering the series, but their backs are still against the wall, trailing 3-2 heading into Game 6.
They’re used to high stakes, though, as this marks the Dodgers' fifth trip to the NLCS in the past eight years and fourth in the past five seasons. They went to the World Series in 2017 and 2018. This season, they won their record eighth consecutive National League West title, and entered the postseason with lofty expectations.
For a few innings, there, it looked like the end might be nearing, but they finally put it all together, combining their heavy-hitting offense with a reliable performance from the bullpen (starter Dustin May was pulled early, after giving up two runs and walking two in two innings, but the bullpen held up).
They trailed by one run until the sixth, when catcher Will Smith crushed a three-run homer off Braves reliever Will Smith, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 advantage. After the Dodgers' three-run sixth inning, they piled on with three more in the seventh, courtesy of an RBI single by Mookie Betts and a two-run homer by Corey Seager. In the fourth, after the Braves pulled starter A.J. Minter (who exceeded expectations with zero runs on one hit, zero walks, striking out seven in three innings) for Tyler Matzek, Seager was the first to get them on the board with a solo shot to center field.
The Dodgers are hard to stop once they get going, and it takes a while to list the ways in which this squad has excelled. Their historic offense set an MLB record with 118 home runs, an average of 1.97 per game. They had the best record in baseball (43-17 in the regular season), and their .717 win percentage set a franchise record. Their deep starting pitching staff led the league in ERA (a collective 3.02), opponents' batting average (.231) and WHIP (1.06). Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw had another great regular season, and was off to a good start in the playoffs before running into the Braves in Game 4.
All year (granted, a truncated one), they’ve only lost one series. This one, obviously, is still in the works.
But the Braves have some potent offense of their own, and have stitched together more quality starting pitching than they originally seemed to have arsenal (remember 22-year-old rookie Bryse Wilson out-dueling Kershaw in Game 4?) In Game 5, Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the first after a sacrifice fly by Travis d’Arnaud and made the score 2-0 in the second via a Cristian Pache RBI single.
Apart from a leadoff double by Freddie Freeman in the eighth, though, which led to one run after a ground out by d’Arnaud, this time the Braves failed to respond after the Dodgers piled on. Really, they couldn’t get much of anything going after a costly mistake made by Marcell Ozuna in the third, when he left third base too early, before Betts threw home, and was called out at third instead of putting Atlanta up by three. They didn’t have a baserunner from the beginning of the fourth inning until the seventh.
So for now, the Dodgers are still in it. And they’ll try to put it all together again in Game 6.