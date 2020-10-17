With Game 5 win, Dodgers stay alive in NLCS

The Dodgers are hard to stop once they get going, and it takes a while to list the ways in which this squad has excelled. Their historic offense set an MLB record with 118 home runs, an average of 1.97 per game. They had the best record in baseball (43-17 in the regular season), and their .717 win percentage set a franchise record. Their deep starting pitching staff led the league in ERA (a collective 3.02), opponents' batting average (.231) and WHIP (1.06). Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw had another great regular season, and was off to a good start in the playoffs before running into the Braves in Game 4.

All year (granted, a truncated one), they’ve only lost one series. This one, obviously, is still in the works.

But the Braves have some potent offense of their own, and have stitched together more quality starting pitching than they originally seemed to have arsenal (remember 22-year-old rookie Bryse Wilson out-dueling Kershaw in Game 4?) In Game 5, Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the first after a sacrifice fly by Travis d’Arnaud and made the score 2-0 in the second via a Cristian Pache RBI single.

Apart from a leadoff double by Freddie Freeman in the eighth, though, which led to one run after a ground out by d’Arnaud, this time the Braves failed to respond after the Dodgers piled on. Really, they couldn’t get much of anything going after a costly mistake made by Marcell Ozuna in the third, when he left third base too early, before Betts threw home, and was called out at third instead of putting Atlanta up by three. They didn’t have a baserunner from the beginning of the fourth inning until the seventh.

So for now, the Dodgers are still in it. And they’ll try to put it all together again in Game 6.