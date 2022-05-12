Braves catcher William Contreras has great opportunity in front of him

Contreras has teased that batting potential this season. He’s 4-for-16 (.250) in five games, including a multi-homer performance April 29 against Texas. The Braves had a shorter bench Wednesday and opted against using Contreras as a designated hitter, but it stands to reason he’ll log some reps to get his bat in the lineup.

The Braves have d’Arnaud and Pina on two-year deals, permitting them patience with Contreras. This might be Contreras’ best chance to prove he’s trending toward being the team’s long-term solution beyond their veterans.

It’s easy to forget how unseasoned Contreras still is. He has appeared in only 61 games. Just last spring, the Braves opted to open the season with Alex Jackson as their backup over Contreras (though that was motivated in part by letting Contreras play every day in Triple-A). The Braves have long praised Contreras’ raw abilities while preaching patience.

“I think there’s a lot of upside,” catching coach Sal Fasano told the AJC about Contreras in May of last year. “I think eventually he’s going to get better and better. I’m looking forward to actually getting together and teaching. That’s always fun for a coach. You want to be able to teach the ins and outs of that position because it’s so demanding. I’ve been pretty happy. He’s going to make some young mistakes, and I know that going in, but I think the good he’s doing is outweighing the bad that I see.”

Fasano’s message holds true a year later. Offensive-oriented catchers are a premium in MLB. Contreras could provide the Braves one of the sport’s great rarities. Without Pina, Contreras will have more playing time than anticipated entering the year, giving him the chance to cement himself as part of the Braves’ core with a promising campaign. It’s up to him to make the most of the opportunity.