Where Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman rank in jersey sales

The Braves’ Ronald Acuna ranks seventh in jersey sales among MLB players, while teammate Freddie Freeman ranks 17th.
That’s according to a list, released Wednesday by MLB and the Players Association, of the 20 top-selling jerseys since the end of the 2020 World Series.
Two members of the reigning World Series champion Dodgers rank first and second on the list: Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, respectively. The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. comes in at No. 3, the Phillies’ Bryce Harper No. 4, the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw No. 5 and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge No. 6.
Mike Trout, widely considered the best player in baseball, ranks just 10th. Acuna and Freeman are the only Braves players in the top 20.
The list:
1. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
2. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
3. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
4. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
5. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
6. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
7. Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves
8. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
9. Kike Hernandez, Boston Red Sox
10. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
11. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
12. Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
13. Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
14. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
15. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
16. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
17. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
18. Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
19. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
20. Pete Alonso, New York Mets