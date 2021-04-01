X

Where Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman rank in jersey sales

Freddie Freeman celebrates with Ronald Acuna during a Braves game last season at Truist Park. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves’ Ronald Acuna ranks seventh in jersey sales among MLB players, while teammate Freddie Freeman ranks 17th.

That’s according to a list, released Wednesday by MLB and the Players Association, of the 20 top-selling jerseys since the end of the 2020 World Series.

Two members of the reigning World Series champion Dodgers rank first and second on the list: Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, respectively. The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. comes in at No. 3, the Phillies’ Bryce Harper No. 4, the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw No. 5 and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge No. 6.

Mike Trout, widely considered the best player in baseball, ranks just 10th. Acuna and Freeman are the only Braves players in the top 20.

The list:

1. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

4. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

5. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

7. Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves

8. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

9. Kike Hernandez, Boston Red Sox

10. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

11. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

12. Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

13. Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

14. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

15. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

16. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

17. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

18. Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

19. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

20. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

