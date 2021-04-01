Where Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman rank in jersey sales

That’s according to a list, released Wednesday by MLB and the Players Association, of the 20 top-selling jerseys since the end of the 2020 World Series.

Two members of the reigning World Series champion Dodgers rank first and second on the list: Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, respectively. The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. comes in at No. 3, the Phillies’ Bryce Harper No. 4, the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw No. 5 and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge No. 6.