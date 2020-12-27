What they said: The death of Phil Niekro

“He was the greatest. There’s not an adjective or word to describe how special he was and what he meant to not only the Braves organization but anyone who was around him, he made you feel like you were the only hall of famer in the building. That is something that he will always be known for is the way he made you smile, the way he made you feel, it’s sad. Because he doesn’t get any better. He’s one of those guys that you would never know he was a Hall of Famer and he treated you like a Hall of Famer.

-John Smoltz

“What I really liked about him, was when I was a minor league coach and he was in the big leagues and one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, he treated me like he’d known me all his life and I was just as important as a minor league coach as a big league coach. He always made you feel comfortable around him. He was a superstar but you would have never known it.”

-Leo Mazzone

“I’m very sad to hear the passing of a great friend and great mentor Phil Neikro. He was one of the ones that helped me very much in my career and was always looking to help any way he could. He was a great pitcher but an ever better person. Rest In Peace knucksie, I will miss you.”

-Eddie Perez

“So sad today. Phil Neikro helped me in a profound way to change the course of my career and life. I was perpetually moved by his kindness, wisdom, and sense of humor. What a man! He will be missed. Thank you Phil!”

-R.A. Dickey

“RIP my friend.”

-Andruw Jones

“Nancy and I are deeply saddened by the news today of the passing of Phil Niekro. Knucksie was one of a kind. Friend, teammate, father and husband. Our hearts go out to Nancy Niekro, the kids and grandkids. So thankful for our memories and time together. We’ll miss you, Knucksie.”

-Dale Murphy

“Phil Niekro was one of the most distinctive and memorable pitchers of his generation. In the last century, no pitcher threw more than Phil’s 5,404 innings. His knuckleball led him to five All-Star selections, three 20-win seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the 300-win club, and ultimately, to Cooperstown.

“But even more than his signature pitch and trademark durability, Phil will be remembered as one of our game’s most genial people. He always represented his sport extraordinarily well, and he will be deeply missed. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Phil’s family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout his life in our national pastime.”

– Statement from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred