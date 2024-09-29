What the Braves must do to make the playoffs

The three-team battle for the last two National League wild card spots pushes the season to an extra day. The Braves lost to the Royals (4-2) on Sunday and the Mets defeated the Brewers (5-0) and the Diamondbacks defeated the Padres (11-2).

Here what must happen for the three teams:

* The Braves need to win one game of the doubleheader to make the postseason.

* The Mets need to win one game of the doubleheader to make the postseason.

* The Diamondbacks need one team to sweep the doubleheader to make the postseason. The team that is swept, either the Braves or the Mets, would be out.