What the Braves must do to make the playoffs

It all comes down to this.
Two games between the Braves and Mets. One win and the Braves are in the playoffs.
A doubleheader on Monday between the Braves and the Mets at Truist Park will decide the postseason fates of three times. The Braves and Mets make up their final two games of the regular season, washed out be Hurricane Helene last week. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks sit and wait having finished their regular season.
The three-team battle for the last two National League wild card spots pushes the season to an extra day. The Braves lost to the Royals (4-2) on Sunday and the Mets defeated the Brewers (5-0) and the Diamondbacks defeated the Padres (11-2).
Here what must happen for the three teams:
* The Braves need to win one game of the doubleheader to make the postseason.
* The Mets need to win one game of the doubleheader to make the postseason.
* The Diamondbacks need one team to sweep the doubleheader to make the postseason. The team that is swept, either the Braves or the Mets, would be out.
