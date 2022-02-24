What other MLB teams can learn from Braves’ World Series run

This isn’t to inspire other teams to initiate teardowns (not that they need the encouragement). It does show that when the player-development and talent-acquisition aspects are done correctly – easier to say than do – contention can come quicker than anticipated.

You can improve at the trade deadline without risking your future

There was a large element of luck involved with the Braves’ trade-deadline success. General manager Alex Anthopoulos would tell you that. The outfielders he acquired – Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler – were having forgettable seasons with their previous employer. That allowed the Braves to acquire them at small costs. No disrespect to those prospects, but you probably don’t remember – or care – who the Braves dealt at the deadline.

This isn’t really a blueprint to follow, but it reminds that there are players who can be acquired at every deadline whose production could leap with a change of scenery. It falls on the buyer to identify those individuals (clearly the Braves have done an exceptional job of that under Anthopoulos). Luck is one thing, but the Braves’ environment helped bring out the best in those players at the right times.

These types of veterans won’t cost your premium prospects or even that much money. The big names – the Javy Baez and Kris Bryant types – will get the headlines every deadline. But there are shrewd moves to be made if your front office is smart enough.

Reason to be aggressive

We agreed in July this wasn’t the time for the Braves to push their chips in. They were still among the most aggressive teams, adding key veterans at a minuscule price. Some were confused why the team was buying under its difficult circumstances. It hadn’t been above .500 the entire season. All-Star Ronald Acuna tore his ACL. Marcell Ozuna was gone following a domestic-violence arrest. The rotation was constantly enduring injuries.

MLB’s competitive landscape is one reason this lockout is ongoing. There are teams seemingly content with being bad and cutting payroll (yes, a strategy the Braves once used). There are teams like the Cubs who were hovering around .500 but opted to tear it down (in that case, probably the right call). The Nationals were similar in jettisoning Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, among others, in July.

There’s no doubt most franchises in the Braves’ position last summer would’ve either sold or held the status quo. Anthopoulos instead went for it, seeing opportunity in the mediocre National League East. A special circumstance was made possible by going for it. The Braves showed it can pay off to be aggressive at .500.

The trade deadline literally was the difference between a waffling, forgettable club and one of the greatest runs in Atlanta sports history. The team embodied one of life’s most basic, oft-invoked lessons: Don’t give up.

Win in a variety of ways

The Braves’ offense was built on home runs. They hit 239 in the regular season, third most in MLB. They out-homered the Astros 11-2 in the World Series. That formula worked, but it wasn’t their only means of winning.

Looking back on October, the Braves’ series against the Brewers was maddening at the plate for both clubs. There were nine combined runs scored across the first three games. The first was a 2-1 barnburner. The Braves won the next two, 3-0, with stellar pitching. The Braves outpitched Milwaukee in that series despite the Brewers’ pitching being the storyline going in.

The Braves were outhomered 9-8 against the Dodgers in the following round, but that meant little. Their pitching was superior, especially with the bullpen’s dominance. And we can’t forget that the first two wins over the Dodgers were walk-offs at Truist Park. Timely hitting is paramount in any postseason run. Your team must be equipped to win multiple ways.

There might be no greater October value than a dominant bullpen

Tyler Matzek mowing down the Dodgers in Game 6 might have been the best part of the Braves’ run. He was phenomenal the entire time. Veteran Will Smith, a fan punching bag in the regular season, was perfect as closer in the postseason. A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson were crucial. They formed a four-headed monster that embarrassed a line of potent hitters throughout the postseason.

This certainly isn’t news, but October was the latest reminder that a great bullpen makes all the difference when it matters most. The Braves’ unit started firing on all cylinders at the right time. From talent to chemistry, it was a one-of-a-kind bullpen. In a postseason that features variance, a strong bullpen goes a long way.