Pull up a chair. We need to talk about Braves and Freddie Freeman

After Donaldson signed with Minnesota, Anthopoulos went to great lengths to express his esteem for Donaldson and his representation. The Braves didn’t lose Donaldson because they were outflanked at the bargaining table. The Bringer of Rain didn’t stomp off in a huff. He left because the Twins offered the 34-year-old a four-year contract. The Braves were unwilling to go beyond three.

Said Anthopoulos: “We were given every opportunity to sign him. His agent was fantastic throughout the process. … Ultimately, we went as far as we thought made sense for us, and it was less than what the Twins offered. I don’t blame him for a minute. It’s a fantastic contract for him. He earned it. Would’ve loved to have him stay a Brave, but we ultimately had to make a decision. We felt like it was best for our club to go to a number and not go beyond that to get it done.”

Donaldson is 36. In neither of his two Minnesota seasons – the first shortened by injury and COVID-19 – has he been as good as he was in 2019 as a Brave. The Twins still owe him $53.5 million. We on the outside focus on money. In the industry, the bigger concerns regard age and years under contract.

To flesh out the Donaldson-less batting order, Anthopoulos signed Marcell Ozuna for one year at $18 million. Ozuna led the National League in homers and RBIs. Ozuna then re-upped for $64 million over four seasons. Why give him a fourth year but not Donaldson? Because Ozuna was 30, not 34. The dynamics change when a player hits 35.

Freeman is 32. It’s believed the Braves have offered $135 million over five seasons. That’s an annual asset value of $27 million. The Mets signed Max Scherzer, who’s 37 and who works every fifth day, for three years at an AAV of $43.3 million. (Here’s where I say, “That’s why they’re the Mets.”)

Money spent on one player is, in the case of non-Dodgers clubs, money that can’t be spent on someone else. Money spent on players on the high side of 35 is usually – exceptions exist – not spent wisely. Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies are working under long-term deals. Soon the club will need to pay big to keep Max Fried, Austin Riley, Ian Anderson, Dansby Swanson and, assuming he can stay healthy, Mike Soroka.

Paying Freeman $27M, or even $30M, is fine for 2022 and 2023. A sixth year would take him to 2027, when he’ll turn 38. Over the past five seasons, the once-great Miguel Cabrera has an aggregate FanGraphs WAR of minus-0.2. He’s 38. The Tigers still owe him $64M. A prudent contract cannot be awarded as a thank-you for what happened. Contracts must reflect a team’s best estimate of what’s apt to happen next.

In his ZiPS projections, Dan Szymborski estimates Freeman will be worth 4.0 in fWAR in 2022. That’s still very good. It’s the 33rd-highest among position players. But Oakland, which is always looking to trade guys before they get pricy, has a first baseman named Matt Olson. He’s projected to have an fWAR of 4.8. He’ll turn 28 next month.

When it comes to Plan Bs, Anthopoulos is top-class. We recall his whole new outfield of 2021. We recall how long it took to find a replacement bat after Donaldson chose Minnesota. Within a week, Ozuna was a Brave. In four seasons under this GM, the Braves have finished first, first, first and first.

If Freeman leaves, it will be a massive disappointment. It will not wreck an ascendant franchise. I’m confident the Braves will have a competent first baseman in 2022. I have faith in Alex Anthopoulos.