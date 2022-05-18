What happened to the Braves’ alternate jerseys?

The Braves didn’t wear the red home alternates until May 13 versus the Padres. But they capably filled their time at home with other great uniforms: They wore the gold-accented threads, in honor of the World Series, during the first home stand, then mixed in the 1974 throwback jerseys for the May 6-7 games versus the Brewers.

So, both red and blue are in the Braves’ rotation now.

But there’s some bad news: The Braves no longer are wearing their cream-colored alternate jerseys.

When there’s a decision to be made on which uniform to wear, the Braves’ starting pitcher for that day does the honors. The home team decides its uniform first, so the visiting team must comply with the hosts’ uniform color.

Interesting wrinkle to Davidson’s night

Tucker Davidson had to adjust to something when he walked on a major-league mound after spending the last month in Triple-A: There is no pitch clock up here.

The pitch clock, utilized as a way to shorten games, is used in the minors. With no runners on, the clock is set to 14 seconds. With men on, it goes to 18 seconds. The batter has until the nine-second mark to be ready to hit in the batter’s box.

If the batter isn’t set by then, the umpire can put a strike in the count. If the pitcher doesn’t begin his windup before the clock hits zero, the umpire can assess a ball.

“It’s a work in progress for sure,” Davidson said. “I don’t know how it’s going to exactly translate to the big-league level, just because the consequences get a little bit bigger whenever you’re giving strikes away to Ronald Acuña Jr. And you don’t want that to happen, he doesn’t want that to happen.”

Davidson appeared to be working quickly Tuesday, which now makes sense. He pitched five scoreless innings in the victory.

It felt different without a pitch clock.

“It’s definitely sped up my tempo for sure,” he said. “I kind of saw that (Tuesday) whenever I was on the mound. I’m just standing up there and they’re still dancing around the box, getting ready. I’m just like, I’m not used to it.”

Swanson continues to dazzle in the field

With a runner on first base Tuesday, Dansby Swanson went to his right and made a sliding stop on a grounder between him and third baseman Austin Riley, then threw the ball from his knees to get an out at second to end the inning.

It was a terrific play, the latest in a season full of them for the shortstop.

“That’s what he does,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s an elite defensive player, in my mind.”

As of Wednesday, Swanson had four Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant. He was tied with four other shortstops with the MLB lead among the position.

Baseball Savant defines OAA as the “cumulative effect of all individual plays a player has been credited or debited with.” This range-based metric that evaluates fielding skill takes into account the number of plays made and the difficulty of those plays.

Struggles in day games

Entering Wednesday’s day game, the Braves were 4-9 in day games. That was the majors’ third-worst record in these contests this year.

Wednesday also marked the Braves’ latest rubber match. The Braves entered this one 2-5 in rubber games, including 0-2 on the road.