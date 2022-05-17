Ronald Acuña back in Braves lineup for Tuesday’s game in Milwaukee

Over the past couple of days, Snitker has talked about the balance needed to manage Acuña. The Braves want him healthy, but they also don’t want to stifle the elite athletic ability that makes him one of baseball’s better players.

“He does only know one way (to play) right now,” Snitker said Monday. “I would be more afraid of him trying to be careful. Probably would have a better chance of getting hurt being careful than just playing the game he does. Because there’s some of that, it’s unconscious acts of baseball. When you hit a ball, come out of that box and everything, your instincts take over and you go.

“The kid, he’s a physical player, and he plays hard. When you’re that elite of a player, you’re going to be on the bases and you’re going to be doing things all the time.”