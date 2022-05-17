Ronald Acuña back in Braves lineup for Tuesday’s game in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Ronald Acuña is back in the Braves’ lineup Tuesday, leading off as the club’s designated hitter in Milwaukee.
Acuña missed five games with groin soreness. His MRI, completed over the weekend, came back clean, and the Braves tested him daily.
Acuña on Monday passed those tests, including running the bases, and that made the Braves believe he likely would be in Tuesday’s lineup. Thus, his inclusion in the order means there were no setbacks.
Acuña is batting .282 with an .878 on-base plus slugging percentage over 39 at-bats this season. He hasn’t played since May 10.
In April, the Braves’ star outfielder returned from his rehab after tearing his ACL last summer. This right groin soreness, Braves manager Brian Snitker has said, didn’t have anything to do with that right knee.
Over the past couple of days, Snitker has talked about the balance needed to manage Acuña. The Braves want him healthy, but they also don’t want to stifle the elite athletic ability that makes him one of baseball’s better players.
“He does only know one way (to play) right now,” Snitker said Monday. “I would be more afraid of him trying to be careful. Probably would have a better chance of getting hurt being careful than just playing the game he does. Because there’s some of that, it’s unconscious acts of baseball. When you hit a ball, come out of that box and everything, your instincts take over and you go.
“The kid, he’s a physical player, and he plays hard. When you’re that elite of a player, you’re going to be on the bases and you’re going to be doing things all the time.”
About the Author