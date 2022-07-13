What Braves execs told investors about attendance, streaming, ownership

On streaming games

An investor asked why the Braves haven’t joined the small number of MLB teams (five) that currently allow Bally Sports to offer their telecasts on a new direct-to-consumer streaming service, especially given that the Bally networks aren’t carried on popular streamers YouTube TV and Hulu.

Schiller said the Braves first prefer to see how the initiative works in some of the other markets and “then to look at what the league can do to support the best efforts and practices.” But he conceded it’s an issue that the Braves and MLB at large must solve.

“The streaming opportunities that we have into the future are significant. How those get figured out is going to be challenging,” he said. “We as a team and as a league are studying this every day.”

On jersey patches

MLB will allow teams to wear an advertising patch on their jersey sleeves beginning next year, and Schiller said the Braves are “currently out in the marketplace” selling that concept.

He declined to be specific about how much additional revenue the Braves expect such a deal to generate, but made clear it’s substantial: “You’d equate it, probably, as similar to a naming-rights deal,” typically a team’s largest sponsorship.

On Liberty Media

In response to a question from an investment analyst, Schiller and Plant praised the Braves’ oft-criticized owner.

“There’s a lot that has been said about our ownership,” Schiller said. “But I think this thing on my finger (the World Series ring) probably is a good example of how well being in the Liberty Media tent has worked. … It gives us the flexibility and the financial freedom to do the things we need to do to be successful, including what we have done at The Battery.”

Plant said that in the eight years since the team began developing Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, “not one time has anyone (at Liberty) ever said, ‘Wait, hold on, put the brakes on something.’”

On future development

Construction is scheduled to begin in December, Plant said, on two previously announced additions to the Truist Park/The Battery complex: a 250,000-square-foot office building that will house the headquarters of Truist Securities and a 504-unit apartment tower. Also “on the drawing board,” he told the investors, “is another hotel and condominium-type project on top of that.”

“It’s all to support our No. 1 objective,” Plant said. “That’s winning the World Series. We hope to do that again.”