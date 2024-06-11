Watch: Setting up Braves’ series at Orioles; Can Max Fried get it turned around?

The Braves open a three-game series at the Orioles with games Tuesday (6:35 p.m.), Wednesday (6:35 p.m.), and Thursday (1:05 p.m.) at Camden Yards.

The Orioles enter at 43-22, second in the American League East, 2.5 games behind the Yankees. The Orioles are 7-3 in their last 10 games, have won four straight and 14 of the past 18.

The Braves enter 35-28, second in the National League East, nine games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games, have lost three straight and 15 of the past 22.