Watch: Setting up Braves’ series at Orioles; Can Max Fried get it turned around?

The Braves open a three-game series at the Orioles with games Tuesday (6:35 p.m.), Wednesday (6:35 p.m.), and Thursday (1:05 p.m.) at Camden Yards.
The Orioles enter at 43-22, second in the American League East, 2.5 games behind the Yankees. The Orioles are 7-3 in their last 10 games, have won four straight and 14 of the past 18.
The Braves enter 35-28, second in the National League East, nine games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games, have lost three straight and 15 of the past 22.
The pitching matchups will be Max Fried (6-2, 2.93) vs. Al Suarez (2-0, 1.83) on Tuesday, Spencer Schwellenbach (0-1, 8.38) vs. Cade Povich (0-1, 10.13) on Wednesday and Reynaldo Lopez (3-2, 1.85) vs. Cole Irvin (6-2, 2.87) on Thursday.
AJC Braves beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down the series.
