Watch: Setting up Braves-Cardinals series with an injury update

The Braves open a three-game series against the Cardinals with games Monday (7:45 p.m.), Tuesday (7:45 p.m.), and Wednesday (7:15 p.m.) at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals enter at 39-37, second in the National League Central, five games behind the Brewers. The Cardinals are 7-3 in their last 10 games including three straight wins.

The Braves enter 43-32, second in the National League East, seven games behind the Phillies. The Braves just took two of three games at the Yankees. They have won eight of the past 10 games.