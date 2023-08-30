Vaughm Grissom drives in five runs in return to Stripers

Vaughn Grissom had a season-high five RBIs in his return to Gwinnett after his second major league stint in the Stripers’ 8-3 over Memphis Tuesday.

Grissom went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run. He also had a two-out, two-run single and two walks. He extended his on-base streak to 37 games, the second-longest in the International League this season and the third-longest in Gwinnett history. Forrest Wall stole is 51st stolen, extending his Gwinnett single-season record. Joe Dunand also had a three-run homer for the Stripers (58-67).

Jackson Stephens pitched three-scoreless, one-hit innings. Dylan Lee, who got the win, Ben Heller and Seth Elledge finished the game with five scoreless innings.