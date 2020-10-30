Charlie Culberson elects for free agency

Popular Braves utilityman Charlie Culberson opted for free agency Friday afternoon, the team announced in a series of transactions.
Culberson, 31, went 1-for-7 with an RBI in nine games this season. The Rome native was non-tendered last winter but re-signed with the Braves before spring training. He was designated for assignment during the season but remained in the organization. Across his three seasons with the organization, Culberson hit .265/.314/.454 with 17 homers and 66 RBIs.
The Braves could still re-sign Culberson later, likely to a non-guaranteed deal. The team tried to upgrade its bench at the trade deadline and even turned to infielder Pablo Sandoval as a bench bat in the postseason, so it’s safe to say the Braves will continue seeking bench reinforcements this offseason.
Culberson is the 11th Braves player to join the current free-agent market. The others are relief pitchers Mark Melancon, Shane Greene, Darren O’Day and Josh Tomlin; starting pitcher Cole Hamels; catcher Tyler Flowers; infielders Adeiny Hechavarria and Pablo Sandoval; outfielder Nick Markakis; and outfielder-designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
Right-handers Mike Soroka (torn right Achilles) and Jeremy Walker (right shoulder impingement), along with lefty Phil Pfeifer (left elbow bone contusion), were reinstated from the 60-day injured list, the Braves announced. Those were procedural moves. The organization hasn’t set a timeline for Soroka’s return, but he’s expected to be ready to throw by spring training.
The team also signed outfielder Abraham Almonte to a non-guaranteed major-league contract. Almonte, 31, has played for five teams in the past eight seasons and appeared in seven contests for the Padres in 2020.
The Braves have 34 players on their 40-man roster.
