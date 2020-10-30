Charlie Culberson elects for free agency

Culberson, 31, went 1-for-7 with an RBI in nine games this season. The Rome native was non-tendered last winter but re-signed with the Braves before spring training. He was designated for assignment during the season but remained in the organization. Across his three seasons with the organization, Culberson hit .265/.314/.454 with 17 homers and 66 RBIs.

The Braves could still re-sign Culberson later, likely to a non-guaranteed deal. The team tried to upgrade its bench at the trade deadline and even turned to infielder Pablo Sandoval as a bench bat in the postseason, so it’s safe to say the Braves will continue seeking bench reinforcements this offseason.