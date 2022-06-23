ajc logo
Updates on Braves prospects in Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Tucker Davidson pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out nine as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Sounds 7-2 on Wednesday night in Triple-A baseball in Nashville.

Davidson (2-3) allowed six hits and walked none. He has a 3.76 ERA.

Drew Waters went 3-for-4 with a homer (his fourth) and two RBIs for the Stripers. Waters is hitting .265.

Gwinnett is 34-34, while Nashville is 40-27.

Here’s how other Braves prospects and former Braves are faring in Gwinnett:

-- Braden Shewmake went 2-for-5 and hit his fourth homer. He is batting .269.

-- Delino DeShields Jr. was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. DeShields, who is hitting .284, has a 10-game on-base streak, batting .429 since June 3.

-- Joe Dunand went 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI and is hitting .250.

-- Alex Dickerson is batting .219 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

-- Travis Demeritte is hitting .219.

-- Catcher Chadwick Tromp has nine homers and 32 RBIs, along with a .263 average.

-- Touki Toussaint is 2-2 with a 5.95 ERA.

-- Kyle Muller is 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA.

-- Huascar Ynoa is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA.

-- Bryce Elder is 3-4 with a 5.57 ERA.

