Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, according to Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Matzek was left off the Braves’ National League Division Series roster after experiencing elbow discomfort. The left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and the decision was made Tuesday that the procedure was necessary.
“Actually, he’s going into surgery today,” Snitker said before Game 2 of the NLDS against the Phillies on Wednesday. “… They evaluated him yesterday. And usually when they do that, if they deem that’s what the action is, they’ll just keep him right there and do it. I think he’s probably going through it right now.”
Matzek last appeared in a game at the Marlins on Oct. 5. He worked two innings and allowed two hits, two earned runs and two walks. Snitker said Matzek felt discomfort during that game.
“Hate it for him,” Snitker said. “He’s struggled with things all year. I don’t know, maybe this is the reason. And I think him going ahead and getting it done and starting the process, I think he feels really good about that. Now he can look forward to, not look forward to it, but go through his rehab. And on the back end of that he’s still a young man, have a really good career as we’ve seen what he can do. I hate it for him that he can’t experience this again. But talking to him, when he left to go for the examination, he was in a good place, and I think he felt good about his future and going ahead and taking care of this.”
Matzek will likely miss all of next season as recovery from Tommy John surgery can take 12-18 months.
Matzek appeared in 42 games this season. He went 4-2 with one save and a 3.50 ERA. In 43.1 innings, he struck out 36.
“You hate it,” Austin Riley said. “He’s a huge reason why we made that run last year. To see someone like him, like I said, he’s one of those guys that cares a lot about this team and to see him go down like that is unfortunate.
“At the same time, I think a sigh of relief because I think he was trying to figure out what was going on with him. And I think to have that -- know what the bug is, and he can now go to work and get that thing taken care of. But at the end of the day you hate it for someone like him.”
Matzek, one of the Braves’ postseason heroes last year, didn’t look like the same pitcher. In 2021, his fastball averaged 96 mph before dropping to 94.1 mph this season. He struggled on the mound and didn’t resemble the reliable reliever he had been last season.
In May, Matzek went on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. At that time, he said he had experienced left shoulder pain for two or three weeks. It seemed like a new ailment.
“It’s kind of a weird thing for me,” he said after a game in Milwaukee. “I’ve had shoulder tightness, shoulder soreness, and it’s kind of a normal thing when you’re a pitcher. I’ve been pretty healthy in my career as a whole, and so this is just a weirder thing for me. I haven’t really had to deal with something like this.”
Months ago, Matzek said his back flared up before spring training and called it “major.” He lost his mechanics because of this, which he said could have led to the shoulder pain.
“When you do that, different parts of your body start trying to compensate for other parts, and things take on loads that they shouldn’t,” Matzek said. “Just tried to get through it. It’s a normal thing, you know. Most of the time, you make it through it, and sometimes it just flares up so bad that you get it checked out.”
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com