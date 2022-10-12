Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery

Matzek will likely miss all of next season as recovery from Tommy John surgery can take 12-18 months.

Matzek appeared in 42 games this season. He went 4-2 with one save and a 3.50 ERA. In 43.1 innings, he struck out 36.

“You hate it,” Austin Riley said. “He’s a huge reason why we made that run last year. To see someone like him, like I said, he’s one of those guys that cares a lot about this team and to see him go down like that is unfortunate.

“At the same time, I think a sigh of relief because I think he was trying to figure out what was going on with him. And I think to have that -- know what the bug is, and he can now go to work and get that thing taken care of. But at the end of the day you hate it for someone like him.”

Matzek, one of the Braves’ postseason heroes last year, didn’t look like the same pitcher. In 2021, his fastball averaged 96 mph before dropping to 94.1 mph this season. He struggled on the mound and didn’t resemble the reliable reliever he had been last season.

In May, Matzek went on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. At that time, he said he had experienced left shoulder pain for two or three weeks. It seemed like a new ailment.

“It’s kind of a weird thing for me,” he said after a game in Milwaukee. “I’ve had shoulder tightness, shoulder soreness, and it’s kind of a normal thing when you’re a pitcher. I’ve been pretty healthy in my career as a whole, and so this is just a weirder thing for me. I haven’t really had to deal with something like this.”

Months ago, Matzek said his back flared up before spring training and called it “major.” He lost his mechanics because of this, which he said could have led to the shoulder pain.

“When you do that, different parts of your body start trying to compensate for other parts, and things take on loads that they shouldn’t,” Matzek said. “Just tried to get through it. It’s a normal thing, you know. Most of the time, you make it through it, and sometimes it just flares up so bad that you get it checked out.”

