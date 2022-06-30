Tyler Matzek, Eddie Rosario look like major-leaguers in Gwinnett rehab outings

Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek struck out two, with no walks or hits allowed, in a scoreless sixth inning as he started his rehab assignment with the Class AAA Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday night in Norfolk, Va.
The Stripers lost to the Tides 9-5.
Matzek is coming back from a left-shoulder impingement.
Outfielder Eddie Rosario had two hits as he recovers from a laser eye procedure. Rosario finished with two doubles and two RBIs and is batting .278 (5-for-18) with four RBIs and five strikeouts in four rehab games.
Rosario hit .383 in the postseason for the World Series champion Braves last season.
Rosario underwent the eye procedure in late April and has been out since.
Braden Shewmake went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Gwinnett. He is hitting .298 (17-for-57) with two doubles, two homers, and eight RBIs in 14 games in June.
