Two games vs. Mets among Braves’ top-rated telecasts on Bally this year

The games against the Mets on Monday and Tuesday nights at Truist Park were two of the Braves’ three highest-rated telecasts of the season on Bally Sports South and Southeast.
Monday’s game drew a 4.15 rating and Tuesday’s a 4.07 rating, according to Bally Sports. The rating is the percentage of households in the Atlanta TV market watching the games on average.
The highest-rated Braves game on Bally Sports South/Southeast so far this season was the July 7 finale of a series against the St. Louis Cardinals. That game posted a 4.17 rating.
The Braves open a four-game series at Washington on Thursday night, their final series before next week’s All-Star break, with all four games scheduled to air on Bally Sports Southeast.
