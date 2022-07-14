ajc logo
Two games vs. Mets among Braves’ top-rated telecasts on Bally this year

Braves first baseman Matt Olson plays the ground ball by the New York Mets' Travis Jankowski and makes the tag for the out during the sixth inning of Tuesday's game at Truist Park. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta Braves
46 minutes ago

The games against the Mets on Monday and Tuesday nights at Truist Park were two of the Braves’ three highest-rated telecasts of the season on Bally Sports South and Southeast.

Monday’s game drew a 4.15 rating and Tuesday’s a 4.07 rating, according to Bally Sports. The rating is the percentage of households in the Atlanta TV market watching the games on average.

The highest-rated Braves game on Bally Sports South/Southeast so far this season was the July 7 finale of a series against the St. Louis Cardinals. That game posted a 4.17 rating.

The Braves open a four-game series at Washington on Thursday night, their final series before next week’s All-Star break, with all four games scheduled to air on Bally Sports Southeast.

Tim Tucker is a long-time AJC sports reporter who often writes about the business side of the games. He also has had stints as the AJC's Braves beat writer, UGA beat writer, a general sports columnist and executive sports editor. He was deputy managing editor of America's first all-sports newspaper, The National Sports Daily.

