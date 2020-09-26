Braves' Tucker Davidson will make first MLB start Saturday

The Braves promoted Tucker Davidson following Friday’s game, and the left-hander will make his first major-league start Saturday against the Red Sox.
Davidson, 24, was the organization’s breakout minor leaguer last season. He struck out 122 hitters in 111 innings in Double-A, earning a late-season promotion to Triple-A, where he had a 2.84 ERA in four outings.
Overall, Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts against 54 walks in 25 starts (129-2/3 innings) across two levels in 2019. He was added to the 40-man roster over the winter and has been working out at the alternate training site in Gwinnett as a member of the Braves' 60-player pool this season.
“He’s been pitching really well and we’re going to take a look at him," manager Brian Snitker said.
Davidson entered the season as the Braves' No. 10 prospect, according to Baseball America. Davidson has a fastball that can touch 97 mph, a curveball that helps him rack up strikeouts and a developing change-up.
Huascar Ynoa was optioned to the alternate training site to open a spot for Davidson. The Braves have clinched the National League East and the No. 2 seed, so they’ll just try to get through the final two regular-season games healthy - and take a look at a potential future contributor while doing so.