Braves' Tucker Davidson will make first MLB start Saturday

Davidson, 24, was the organization’s breakout minor leaguer last season. He struck out 122 hitters in 111 innings in Double-A, earning a late-season promotion to Triple-A, where he had a 2.84 ERA in four outings.

Overall, Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts against 54 walks in 25 starts (129-2/3 innings) across two levels in 2019. He was added to the 40-man roster over the winter and has been working out at the alternate training site in Gwinnett as a member of the Braves' 60-player pool this season.