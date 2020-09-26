X

Braves' Tucker Davidson will make first MLB start Saturday

Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson loosens up his arms before pitching in the bullpen Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Credit: Curtis Compton

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves promoted Tucker Davidson following Friday’s game, and the left-hander will make his first major-league start Saturday against the Red Sox.

Davidson, 24, was the organization’s breakout minor leaguer last season. He struck out 122 hitters in 111 innings in Double-A, earning a late-season promotion to Triple-A, where he had a 2.84 ERA in four outings.

Overall, Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts against 54 walks in 25 starts (129-2/3 innings) across two levels in 2019. He was added to the 40-man roster over the winter and has been working out at the alternate training site in Gwinnett as a member of the Braves' 60-player pool this season.

“He’s been pitching really well and we’re going to take a look at him," manager Brian Snitker said.

Davidson entered the season as the Braves' No. 10 prospect, according to Baseball America. Davidson has a fastball that can touch 97 mph, a curveball that helps him rack up strikeouts and a developing change-up.

Huascar Ynoa was optioned to the alternate training site to open a spot for Davidson. The Braves have clinched the National League East and the No. 2 seed, so they’ll just try to get through the final two regular-season games healthy - and take a look at a potential future contributor while doing so.

