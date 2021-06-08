Tucker Davidson earns further look from Braves

Among several unproven Braves starters vying for innings, Tucker Davidson has shown how to earn an extended audition. The lefty made the most of two spot starts, which is resulting in a longer look.
Davidson, 25, will start Wednesday in Philadelphia. It will be his fourth career outing and third this season. He held the Mets to three runs on five hits in six innings during his first start this season, then followed that by allowing only one hit in 5-2/3 innings against the Nationals.
The Braves had a vacant spot at the back of their rotation. For now, Davidson has taken that opening.
“The two starts that we’ve seen, he deserves a crack at this thing,” manager Brian Snitker said. “So we’ll keep running with him for a while. … He’s earned another chance.”
Davidson has drawn positive reviews during his brief major-league stint. Snitker and teammates have commended his poise and maturity. Davidson’s slider, which has made a real difference for him as part of a three-pitch mix, continues to warrant praise.
Unlike a season ago, the Braves have ample rotation depth. Davidson and Bryse Wilson have shown promise in their recent outings, while Kyle Wright represents additional depth in Triple-A. But Davidson has separated himself right now. It’s up to him to retain the spot.
Braves notes:
- The Braves are 12-15 against teams with winning records after they took two of three from the Dodgers over the weekend. Five of those wins are against the Cubs. On the flip side, the Braves are 16-14 against teams with losing records, with seven of those victories coming against the Nationals.
- Perhaps the Braves’ bullpen has turned a corner. It allowed one run over seven combined innings across the team’s past two games, both victories against the Dodgers. Now, veteran righty Shane Greene joins the mix. The Braves will have well over a month to evaluate their complete bullpen (health permitting) ahead of the July 30 trade deadline (moved this year from July 31).