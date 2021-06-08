Tucker Davidson earns further look from Braves

Unlike a season ago, the Braves have ample rotation depth. Davidson and Bryse Wilson have shown promise in their recent outings, while Kyle Wright represents additional depth in Triple-A. But Davidson has separated himself right now. It’s up to him to retain the spot.

Braves notes:

- The Braves are 12-15 against teams with winning records after they took two of three from the Dodgers over the weekend. Five of those wins are against the Cubs. On the flip side, the Braves are 16-14 against teams with losing records, with seven of those victories coming against the Nationals.

- Perhaps the Braves’ bullpen has turned a corner. It allowed one run over seven combined innings across the team’s past two games, both victories against the Dodgers. Now, veteran righty Shane Greene joins the mix. The Braves will have well over a month to evaluate their complete bullpen (health permitting) ahead of the July 30 trade deadline (moved this year from July 31).