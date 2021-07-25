Travis Demeritte blasts another grand slam in Gwinnett win

Stripers right fielder Travis Demeritte led Gwinnett Sunday in hits and RBIs, finishing 2-for-4 with a grand slam and four RBIs, in a 7-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides in Lawrenceville.
Demeritte’s blast in the second inning was his third grand slam in his last seven games.
Gwinnett’s Tanner Roark allowed one hit over three scoreless innings in his second spot start for the Stripers this season. Connor Johnstone earned the win after allowing one run over two innings.
Demeritte is batting .371 (13-for-35) with a double, five home runs, and 16 RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 11.
Demeritte wasn’t the only hot bat Sunday.
Catcher William Contreras belted a two-run homer that one-hopped the fence to make it 7-1 in the fifth. Contreras — optioned to Gwinnett by the Braves in early July — has homered in four of his last five games, has a 12-game hitting streak, and is batting .377 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 14 games with Gwinnett.
The Stripers (37-35) are 14-3 and have outscored opponents 113-63 in that span.