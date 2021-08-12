ajc logo
Travis d’Arnaud solid in return to Braves lineup

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud follows through on a base hit during the sixth inning Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta. It was d'Arnaud's first game with the team since suffering a thumb injury in May that required surgery. (John Bazemore/AP)
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud follows through on a base hit during the sixth inning Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta. It was d'Arnaud's first game with the team since suffering a thumb injury in May that required surgery. (John Bazemore/AP)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud started and hit seventh in the team’s 8-6 extra-inning victory over the Reds on Wednesday. It was d’Arnaud’s first major-league game since May 1.

D’Arnaud had an 86-game absence after tearing a ligament in his left thumb. He went 1-for-4 with a walk in his return while catching all 11 innings.

“I thought he did great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I thought it was good. I thought his at-bats were good. Really liked him behind the plate. Thought he did a great job with (starter Touki Toussaint). He looked good, man. It’s great to have him back. He’ll probably be sore as hell in the morning but we’ll give him tomorrow off and let him sit in the tub for a while.”

D’Arnaud will be available to pinch-hit in Thursday’s series finale against the Reds, Snitker said.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

