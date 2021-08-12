Travis d’Arnaud solid in return to Braves lineup

D’Arnaud had an 86-game absence after tearing a ligament in his left thumb. He went 1-for-4 with a walk in his return while catching all 11 innings.

“I thought he did great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I thought it was good. I thought his at-bats were good. Really liked him behind the plate. Thought he did a great job with (starter Touki Toussaint). He looked good, man. It’s great to have him back. He’ll probably be sore as hell in the morning but we’ll give him tomorrow off and let him sit in the tub for a while.”