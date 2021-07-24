Travis d’Arnaud could begin rehab assignment late next week

The veteran backstop has been out since early May after undergoing surgery on torn ligaments in his left thumb. The team has long targeted an August return for d’Arnaud, and he appears on track to make that a reality. He’s been with the Braves in Philadelphia, working out on the field before games.

“Everything is going great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “So we have a workout scheduled for him every day this week. Maybe by the end of the road trip (July 29), he’ll be ready to go out and start his rehab.”