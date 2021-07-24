Travis d’Arnaud could begin rehab assignment late next week

Sidelined Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) has continued progressing well and could embark on a rehab assignment next week, manager Brian Snitker said Friday.
The veteran backstop has been out since early May after undergoing surgery on torn ligaments in his left thumb. The team has long targeted an August return for d’Arnaud, and he appears on track to make that a reality. He’s been with the Braves in Philadelphia, working out on the field before games.
“Everything is going great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “So we have a workout scheduled for him every day this week. Maybe by the end of the road trip (July 29), he’ll be ready to go out and start his rehab.”
The Braves have struggled adequately replacing d’Arnaud, who won the National League Silver Slugger for catchers last season. They’ve used six other catchers, including several veteran journeymen and top catching prospect William Contreras. The team is currently using a Stephen Vogt-Kevan Smith combination at backstop.
d’Arnaud, 32, hit .220 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games before his injury. He’s a free agent following the season.