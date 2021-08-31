Touki Toussaint likely to start this weekend as Braves expand rotation

Caption Braves pitcher Drew Smyly goes through his pitch selection and location after giving up four homers to Dodgers in 5-3 loss.

“I don’t think it’s arm strength, I think it’s just executing pitches,” Smyly said Monday. “I thought the life on my pitches was better today than it’s been in quite a while. Sometimes you don’t get the results.”

Smyly has logged six innings once in his past 10 outings. He’s allowed six or more hits in six of those starts, including 12 home runs.

As the games continue to increase in importance, the Braves eventually might decide to bump Smyly out of the rotation, should his recent performance continue. For now, the six-man rotation keeps Smyly in the group. His next start will come at Coors Field against the Rockies or at Truist Park against the Nationals, depending on how the Braves align their starters.

Toussaint, meanwhile, generally has been excellent since he came off the 60-day injured list and started his first game July 20. He allowed two or fewer runs in six of his first seven starts, exceeding six innings three times in that span.

Toussaint owns a 40:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 innings. A young player previously plagued by erratic command, Toussaint has made encouraging steps forward in 2021, showing the consistency that eluded him since his debut in 2018.

The Braves have 31 games remaining following Tuesday’s contest in L.A. They have options for how they want to handle their pitching staff, especially when rosters expand by two spots in September.