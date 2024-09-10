The Braves’ Eli White has kept his infield glove with an eye on versatility

Whit Merrifield, who has been the Braves’ everyday second baseman since Ozzie Albies went down, suffered a small fracture in his foot. He hopes to return for the Dodgers series, which begins Friday at Truist Park.

In the meantime, White is an option to play second base. Thus far, Luke Williams has started all four games at second base since Merrifield’s injury. But White appeared at second base in Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays after the Braves pinch-hit for Williams.

“It feels like it’s been a little while, so being out there in the game, it’s kind of hard to replicate that versus just taking ground balls,” White said. “But I feel comfortable out there, and I feel like I can handle that position if need be. So, it’s definitely something that I’d like to get more work on to feel very comfortable out there. But it’s something that, I’ve done it most of my life. It’s not something that’s too far-fetched. It’s something that’s kind of second nature at this point. It’s just kind of getting back out there, getting comfortable and thinking through certain situations and stuff that I haven’t really been doing the past few years being in the outfield.”

White has had a winding journey in terms of positions.

He was a college infielder at Clemson. He began his professional career as an infielder in the Oakland A’s organization. When he reached High Single-A in 2017, they asked him to play some outfield. Still, he mostly played in the infield. In 2018, he spent the majority of his time in the infield but appeared in the outfield in some games. Before the 2019 season, the Rangers acquired White and wanted him to play mostly shortstop to see if he could – so he did that, and played some center field. In 2020, he made the full-time move to the outfield. In 2021, he played three games at second base for the Rangers. He hadn’t appeared there again until the Braves needed him Sunday.

“So yeah, it’s been kind of a fluid thing, I would say,” White said. “I don’t really remember the exact rhyme or reason to all of it. But yeah, it’s kind of been a bounce back and forth, a little bit.”

He likes different things about the infield and the outfield.

“I always loved infield because you’re always in on the action,” he said. “You’re right there, you feel like you’re really in the game every pitch. Not that you don’t feel that way in the outfield, but it’s just a little different. You’re a little removed from the action, I would say.

“But I do like the outfield. I feel like the outfield fits my skill set, just with my speed and my arm and being able to run down balls. It’s always been something that felt natural to me. Even when I was a full-time infielder, I always would go out to the outfield and shag, and I just felt really comfortable out there. I enjoy both, and I would enjoy, maybe in the future, doing them both if that’s something the organization wants me to do. But yeah, wherever I can get on the field, that’s all I really care about, and (wherever) I can help the team.”

This is why White would be open to playing anywhere in the future – whether that be with the Braves or someone else. He just wants to see the field.

Versatility will help.

“Anything that can get you on the field adds value,” White said. “If that’s in the infield sometimes, or on the outfield, whatever I can do to add value to myself and the team that I’m with – right now, the Atlanta Braves obviously – is what I’m trying to do. I’m open to whatever options there are.”