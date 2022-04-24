Swanson and Dickerson break out offensively for Braves in loss

“I’ve seen him go through these stretches, and he’s got the mental toughness to be able to work through it,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ve seen the last couple nights, he’s looked pretty good. He kind of looked like his old self.”

Marlins 9, Braves 7

While Olson has opened the season on a hitting tear in his transition from the West Coast to Atlanta, Dickerson, another offseason addition, entered Saturday’s game with just one hit in his 23 at-bats. But on Saturday, he was in on the Braves’ power surge.

In the bottom of the fourth, the 31-year-old blasted a fastball from Miami pitcher Elieser Hernandez 350 feet over the right-field fence to give the Braves a 4-2 advantage. Along with breaking out of his slump, he ended an odd offensive trend for the Braves - the last 16 home runs preceding Dickerson’s two-run shot were solo homers.

“He had a rough start because everything he was barreling up was right at people,” Snitker said. “It was good to see him get that first homer.”

On a club that is nearing the return of its franchise player, Ronald Acuña Jr., and seeing immediate returns from its offseason trade for Olson, the contributions of the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters showcased the depth of the Braves’ lineup.

“We have a great team from top to bottom,” Swanson said. “When everyone from top to bottom consistently gets rolling, we’ll be incredibly dangerous.”