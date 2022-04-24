ajc logo
Swanson and Dickerson break out offensively for Braves in loss

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a 2-RBI single in the 6th inning at Truist Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a 2-RBI single in the 6th inning at Truist Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

In a game featuring six lead changes, the collapse of the Braves’ bullpen proved to be the difference in Saturday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins. But the performances of two previously struggling lineup regulars gave reasons for optimism in a 9-7 loss at Truist Park.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson and designated hitter Alex Dickerson – who entered the game hitting .157 and .045, respectively – helped keep the Braves in contention for most of the evening and headlined an offense already enjoying strong seasons from first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley. Swanson finished the game with two hits and two RBI, while Dickerson hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth and scored another run on a walk.

“It’s nice to put some consistent at-bats together, especially after the way the season started,” Swanson said. “Just being able to get some timing and consistent rhythm is obviously a good thing.”

Swanson entered the day hitting .157 but shined at the plate and on the basepaths in pivotal moments. In the bottom of the third, the Vanderbilt product hit a fly ball that took a strange bounce off the right-field wall and found the outfield grass. Swanson took full advantage, sprinting around the bases and sliding into third for his first triple of the season, then scoring on a sacrifice fly.

After the Marlins pounced on reliever Collin McHugh for three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead, Swanson came to the plate with runners on second and third and an opportunity to answer back. He delivered, hitting a line drive to the outfield to score Dickerson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud to give the Braves a 7-6 lead.

“I’ve seen him go through these stretches, and he’s got the mental toughness to be able to work through it,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ve seen the last couple nights, he’s looked pretty good. He kind of looked like his old self.”

Marlins 9, Braves 7

While Olson has opened the season on a hitting tear in his transition from the West Coast to Atlanta, Dickerson, another offseason addition, entered Saturday’s game with just one hit in his 23 at-bats. But on Saturday, he was in on the Braves’ power surge.

In the bottom of the fourth, the 31-year-old blasted a fastball from Miami pitcher Elieser Hernandez 350 feet over the right-field fence to give the Braves a 4-2 advantage. Along with breaking out of his slump, he ended an odd offensive trend for the Braves - the last 16 home runs preceding Dickerson’s two-run shot were solo homers.

“He had a rough start because everything he was barreling up was right at people,” Snitker said. “It was good to see him get that first homer.”

Braves' left fielder Alex Dickerson (25) hits a 2-run home run in the 4th inning at Truist Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Braves' left fielder Alex Dickerson (25) hits a 2-run home run in the 4th inning at Truist Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Braves' left fielder Alex Dickerson (25) hits a 2-run home run in the 4th inning at Truist Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

On a club that is nearing the return of its franchise player, Ronald Acuña Jr., and seeing immediate returns from its offseason trade for Olson, the contributions of the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters showcased the depth of the Braves’ lineup.

“We have a great team from top to bottom,” Swanson said. “When everyone from top to bottom consistently gets rolling, we’ll be incredibly dangerous.”

John Riker is a sports desk intern. He is a junior at Northwestern University majoring in journalism with a minor in film and media studies and is eager to cover games from across the Atlanta sports scene this spring.

