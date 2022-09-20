Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation

Bryce Elder, recalled Monday, will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Nationals. Max Fried, who was slated to start Wednesday, will start Thursday’s series opener in Philadelphia. Spencer Strider was pushed back because of left-oblique discomfort. The Braves said they don’t believe he’ll require time on the injured list.

“Strider came in with a little left oblique discomfort, so we’re going to skip him in the rotation,” Snitker said. “It’s not enough that we’ll need to (put him on the IL). We just don’t want to take any chances. He wanted to pitch, and we took it out of his hands. I’m glad he said something. That’s smart of him. If we don’t stay ahead of something like that, that could be an end-of-the-year type thing.