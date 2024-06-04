Spencer Schwellenbach makes a lifelong memory in visiting Green Monster

Inside the Green Monster, the walls are covered with names. It is somewhat of a tradition for players making their first trip to Fenway Park to sign somewhere inside the Monster. And Schwellenbach, who is 24 years old, is starting here on Wednesday.

So on Tuesday, he had a once-in-a-lifetime memory: He signed his name inside the Green Monster.

“Honestly, I just found an open space,” he said. “I didn’t wanna get my long name anywhere near someone else’s and go over theirs. I just found an open space and signed it.”

S C H W E L L E N B A C H

Yeah, that is pretty lengthy. But he found a spot for it.

And now, he has a moment he won’t soon forget.

“I mean, if I would’ve told my 8-year-old self that I was gonna be signing inside the Green Monster, I would’ve freaked out. I wouldn’t have believed it,” Schwellenbach said. “But this is what people play baseball for, just the memories like this.”

Schwellenbach on Wednesday will make his second career big-league start. He expects to be most excited on the morning off the day of the outing.

On Monday, he walked around the city with his fiancée. On Tuesday, he signed the Green Monster.

What a week so far.

“Being here is really special,” he said.

Brian Snitker on Tyler Matzek

In early May, the Braves placed Tyler Matzek on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. On Tuesday, they transferred him to the 60-day injured list.

It’s sad for Matzek, but not shocking for the Braves.

“I think it’s something that I don’t think we expected this to be a short-term situation, anyway,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We knew it was gonna kind of be an extended period.”

Matzek is in the final year of his contract. He has a $5.5 club option for next season, but not knowing when he may return from injury and what he might do when he does, it’s difficult to see the Braves picking that up.

Outfield alignment

Snitker on Tuesday put Jarred Kelenic in left field and Adam Duvall in right field – as has been the case since Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL.

Snitker was asked if he considered flipping them, just because Duvall, who played center field here last year, has more experience playing balls off the Green Monster.

Snitker acknowledged he thought about putting Duvall in left, but opted to stay with the regular alignment.

Extras