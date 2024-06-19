Atlanta Braves

Social media reaction to death of baseball legend Willie Mays

From right, Barry Bonds, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and Montreal Expos manager Frank Robinson share a joke during a ceremony recognizing baseball players who have hit at least 600 home runs, Friday, Aug. 23, 2002, before the Expos-San Francisco Giants game in San Francisco. Bonds hit his 600th career home run on Aug. 9. Mays, Aaron and Babe Ruth are the only other players to hit at least 600 homers. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

By AJC Sports
23 minutes ago

Baseball legend Willie Mays died on Tuesday at the age of 93. The electrifying “Say Hey Kid” with the singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players.

Mays’ family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had died earlier in the afternoon.

Here’s some of how the baseball world and beyond reacted to the news.

