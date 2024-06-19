Social media reaction to death of baseball legend Willie Mays

Baseball legend Willie Mays died on Tuesday at the age of 93. The electrifying “Say Hey Kid” with the singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players.
Mays’ family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had died earlier in the afternoon.
Here’s some of how the baseball world and beyond reacted to the news.
He leaves us with a lasting reminder: to work hard and find joy in this great game, and this extraordinary life. Say Hey, Willie Mays. The best there ever was. 💐 pic.twitter.com/9QnpsDZM9B— SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the most exciting all-around players in the history of our sport.— MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2024
Mays was a two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
In… pic.twitter.com/kOqxNnetg7
We join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Willie Mays, one of the greatest to ever play the game.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 19, 2024
Our thoughts are with Willie’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6NyXmv0pkj
Willie Mays wasn’t just a singular athlete, blessed with an unmatched combination of grace, skill and power. He was also a wonderfully warm and generous person - and an inspiration to an entire generation. I’m lucky to have spent time with him over the years, and Michelle and I… pic.twitter.com/tpO3O9B9yc— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2024
The great @Willie Mays has passed away. Had the honor of talking with him several times. He loved that we mentioned his ‘54 World Series catch in @CitySlickers.The man who hit the ball and the “ Giant” who caught it signed this ball. RIP #24.. a thrill to watch you play. pic.twitter.com/FTNSc99Kh1— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 19, 2024
"I'm just grateful and thankful that I was able to spend the time I had with him because he is a true giant, on and off the field." - Ken Griffey Jr. on Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/wuba7Ee0Gf— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 19, 2024
He was a 24-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glover, a 2-time MVP, World Series champion, and a Hall of Famer.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 19, 2024
The great Willie Mays has passed away. It was a privilege to know him. We were both honored by @MLB in 2010 with the Beacon Award, given to civil rights pioneers.
He was… pic.twitter.com/wdTTNUiEmt
Willie Mays never forgot it was a kids game pic.twitter.com/hMUD3TzLDu— BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 19, 2024
I know at 93 death is around the corner, but I was not expecting it. I felt like Willie Mays would live forever. I am so grateful that he was my example of what we are on and off the field. The best to ever put a uniform on. RiP Say Hey Kid #24— Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) June 19, 2024
660 Home Runs— Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) June 19, 2024
3,293 Hits
1,909 RBI
339 Stolen Bases
12x Gold Glove
24x All-Star
Rest in peace, Willie Mays. pic.twitter.com/k0wJnScpLW
We join the baseball world in mourning the passing of Willie Mays.— New York Mets (@Mets) June 19, 2024
Statement from Steve and Alex Cohen: https://t.co/wP4B7GJH9L pic.twitter.com/5dWgQa5V93
The Hall of Fame remembers Willie Mays. https://t.co/nk92JGxlUl pic.twitter.com/3ZbKWTwKg5— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) June 19, 2024
The greatest catch in baseball history.— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 19, 2024
Rest In Peace Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/mjeygZXJ1B
I’ll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, “that’s that boy who wears his hat like this.”— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 19, 2024
RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts… pic.twitter.com/Xv2ZHbKFvt
It was my pleasure and honor to have played against arguably the best @mlb @MLBPA player of all time. And to call #WillieMays my friend is incrediblyspecial #RIP “Say Hey” Kid pic.twitter.com/SFbH1kks41— Dave Winfield (@DaveWinfieldHOF) June 19, 2024
About the Author