Shuster allows two hits over seven innings for Stripers

Jared Shuster allowed just two hits over seven innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 9-3 win over the host Charlotte Knights on Wednesday. Joe Hudson provided much of the offense with two home runs and five RBIs.

Shuster (4-4) retired 18 straight batters between the two hits allowed, both singles. The left-hander walked none and struck out two.

Vaughn Grissom went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Stripers (50-58). He extended his on-base streak to 32 games and has 35 multi-hit games this season. Joe Dunand went 2-for-5 with two doubles.