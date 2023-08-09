Shuster allows two hits over seven innings for Stripers

BreakingNews
Man in custody after shots fired near Grady Hospital in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
34 minutes ago
Jared Shuster allowed just two hits over seven innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 9-3 win over the host Charlotte Knights on Wednesday. Joe Hudson provided much of the offense with two home runs and five RBIs.

Shuster (4-4) retired 18 straight batters between the two hits allowed, both singles. The left-hander walked none and struck out two.

Vaughn Grissom went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Stripers (50-58). He extended his on-base streak to 32 games and has 35 multi-hit games this season. Joe Dunand went 2-for-5 with two doubles.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

