Braves’ Shane Greene dominates in Triple-A appearance

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Staff reports

Braves reliever Shane Greene made his Gwinnett debut Saturday night, striking out the side in the eighth inning, but the Stripers lost to host Nashville 2-1.

The Braves re-signed Greene, 32, earlier this month to a one-year deal and sent him to Gwinnett to get ready to return to the majors.

Greene, an All-Star in 2019 with the Tigers, has a 3.27 ERA across 55 appearances over the past 1-1/2 seasons with the Braves. He’ll could be a major boost to a bullpen that’s sought consistency throughout the 2021 season.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, another veteran signed by the Braves, hit a solo home run for the Stripers.

Gwinnett (9-8) was held to five hits. The Stripers have lost five straight games by a combined six runs.

Johan Camargo went 2-for-4 with a double for the Stripers. He has hit safely in all nine games with Gwinnett this year, batting .364.

Former Braves and Gwinnett player Jace Peterson smacked a two-run homer for Nashville.

