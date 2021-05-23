Braves’ Shane Greene dominates in Triple-A appearance

Braves reliever Shane Greene made his Gwinnett debut Saturday night, striking out the side in the eighth inning, but the Stripers lost to host Nashville 2-1.
The Braves re-signed Greene, 32, earlier this month to a one-year deal and sent him to Gwinnett to get ready to return to the majors.
Greene, an All-Star in 2019 with the Tigers, has a 3.27 ERA across 55 appearances over the past 1-1/2 seasons with the Braves. He’ll could be a major boost to a bullpen that’s sought consistency throughout the 2021 season.
Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, another veteran signed by the Braves, hit a solo home run for the Stripers.
Gwinnett (9-8) was held to five hits. The Stripers have lost five straight games by a combined six runs.
Johan Camargo went 2-for-4 with a double for the Stripers. He has hit safely in all nine games with Gwinnett this year, batting .364.
Former Braves and Gwinnett player Jace Peterson smacked a two-run homer for Nashville.