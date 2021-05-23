Braves’ Shane Greene dominates in Triple-A appearance

The Braves re-signed Greene, 32, earlier this month to a one-year deal and sent him to Gwinnett to get ready to return to the majors.

Greene, an All-Star in 2019 with the Tigers, has a 3.27 ERA across 55 appearances over the past 1-1/2 seasons with the Braves. He’ll could be a major boost to a bullpen that’s sought consistency throughout the 2021 season.