Sean Newcomb’s return should boost Braves’ bullpen

That’s three consecutive encouraging outings for the 27-year-old.

“He (was) unhittable down here,” Gwinnett manager Matt Tuiasosopo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday, a few hours before Newcomb was recalled. “He’s blowing it by the hitters he’s faced. He had some really good outings there in Charlotte. He’s throwing the ball extremely hard. His breaking ball is devastating stuff. He’s a big-league pitcher. He knows that. We all know that. It’s a matter of repeating it when he’s out there.”

The Braves would benefit from Newcomb’s best self. The team has had a revolving door of relievers thus far, none of whom have taken a step forward and established themselves as quality options. Lately, even their best pitchers have had hiccups. A.J. Minter, who’s been arguably their most reliable reliever, had a tough night Tuesday, allowing three runs in the eighth inning. He allowed another run in Thursday’s loss. Veteran lefty Will Smith had an even worse day, giving up four runs in the ninth.

While times seem dark, take a step back and it isn’t hard to envision a decent bullpen in the near future. Smith was pitching well before Thursday, and one outing won’t define him. Minter’s body of work is greater than his past two appearances. Martin’s return is a huge help, as will be Greene’s. Tyler Matzek hasn’t allowed a run in five consecutive appearances.

Then there’s Newcomb, who could be a sixth effective reliever if he channels the aggression that’s been so important for him. A bullpen that’s been under constant criticism could - emphasis on could - reasonably flip the script and become a formidable group.

“It’s about knowing who you are and what you do,” Tuiasosopo said of Newcomb. “I played with Newcomb when he was a starter here. You can see the conviction when he steps on the mound. You can see it in him. You can see it in the way he gets on the rubber and throws the ball. I know he’s in a good space mentally right now, and he’s on the attack every time. The command has been good. He’s looked really, really good.”

