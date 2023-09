Due to severe weather in Saturday’s forecast, the Braves-Nationals game in Washington, D.C. has been postponed.

The game will be played at 6:35 p.m. Sunday as part of a doubleheader, with Sunday’s originally scheduled game set for 1:35 p.m.

The Braves have won the first two games in the four-game series, winning 10-3 Thursday and 9-6 Friday.