Acuna named National League player of the month

Outfielder Ronald Acuna was the bright spot of an otherwise disappointing month for the Braves. Acuna was honored for his efforts Monday as he was named National League player of the month for April.
Acuna hit .341 with eight homers, 18 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Acuna posted a 1.148 OPS. He at times carried an underachieving Braves offense, especially during the first two weeks of the season.
Acuna is tied for the major-league lead in homers (nine) and leads the NL in runs scored (26) and OPS (1.139). He’s also second in MLB with 48 hard-hit balls (95 mph and more). His production has dipped since returning from a mild abdominal strain, but Acuna is expected to be in the MVP conversation throughout the season.
Unfortunately for the Braves, Acuna’s individual success hasn’t led to wins. The Braves will enter play Tuesday at 12-16, an underwhelming start for a team that was a few innings away from a World Series berth last October.
Minnesota’s Byron Buxton won American League player of the month. The Mets’ Jacob deGrom and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole won pitcher of the month in their respective leagues. The White Sox’s Yermin Mercedes and the Marlins’ Trevor Rogers were the rookies of the month.