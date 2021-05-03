Acuna named National League player of the month

Acuna hit .341 with eight homers, 18 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Acuna posted a 1.148 OPS. He at times carried an underachieving Braves offense, especially during the first two weeks of the season.

Acuna is tied for the major-league lead in homers (nine) and leads the NL in runs scored (26) and OPS (1.139). He’s also second in MLB with 48 hard-hit balls (95 mph and more). His production has dipped since returning from a mild abdominal strain, but Acuna is expected to be in the MVP conversation throughout the season.