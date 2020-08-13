Ronald Acuna will miss Braves’ series in Miami due to wrist soreness

The Braves, who’ve lost three in a row, could use some good news. Acuna avoiding the IL would be just that. The All-Star had picked up his performance lately, including hitting three homers against the Phillies during Sunday’s doubleheader.

Acuna is hitting .258/.372/.515 with four homers, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored.

Snitker said second baseman Ozzie Albies, who’s on the IL with right wrist soreness, was evaluated Wednesday but hasn’t resumed swinging. Snitker doesn’t expect Albies or first baseman Matt Adams (hamstring strain) to rejoin the team in the next week.

“I don’t expect them,” he said. “Anything is possible, but I don’t foresee that.”