Ronald Acuna will miss Braves’ series in Miami due to wrist soreness

The Braves will be without their All-Star lead-off man against the first-place Marlins this weekend.
Outfielder Ronald Acuna has felt soreness in his left wrist in recent days. He’ll miss the series in Miami, which begins Friday, and be evaluated again Monday.
Manager Brian Snitker said Acuna has continued experiencing inflammation in his wrist. The 22-year-old underwent an MRI and CT scan earlier Wednesday afternoon in New York. He missed both the team’s games in the Bronx, where the Yankees swept the Braves.
The team is optimistic that he’ll avoid a stint on the injured list. Because Acuna won’t be placed on the IL this weekend, the Braves will be shorthanded (27 players) in the upcoming three games.
“They did all the tests and everything,” Snitker said. “It’s irritated. Hopefully they can get it calmed down and in four days, we’ll re-evaluate him. It’s probably as good news as we could get.”
The Braves, who’ve lost three in a row, could use some good news. Acuna avoiding the IL would be just that. The All-Star had picked up his performance lately, including hitting three homers against the Phillies during Sunday’s doubleheader.
Acuna is hitting .258/.372/.515 with four homers, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Snitker said second baseman Ozzie Albies, who’s on the IL with right wrist soreness, was evaluated Wednesday but hasn’t resumed swinging. Snitker doesn’t expect Albies or first baseman Matt Adams (hamstring strain) to rejoin the team in the next week.
“I don’t expect them,” he said. “Anything is possible, but I don’t foresee that.”