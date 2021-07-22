Ronald Acuna undergoes knee surgery Wednesday

Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles. ElAttrache, considered one of the nation’s top sports doctors, is the head physician for the Dodgers and Rams. He’s treated high-profile athletes such as Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. ElAttrache operated on Brady’s knee after the quarterback infamously tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2008 season.

ElAttrache also recently performed surgery on two Hawks players, center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) and forward De’Andre Hunter (knee).