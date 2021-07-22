Ronald Acuna undergoes knee surgery Wednesday

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the ACL in his right knee, the Braves announced. Acuna tore the ACL on July 10 and will miss the remainder of the season.
Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles. ElAttrache, considered one of the nation’s top sports doctors, is the head physician for the Dodgers and Rams. He’s treated high-profile athletes such as Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. ElAttrache operated on Brady’s knee after the quarterback infamously tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2008 season.
ElAttrache also recently performed surgery on two Hawks players, center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) and forward De’Andre Hunter (knee).
Acuna, 23, was having an MVP-caliber campaign. He was hitting .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers and 17 steals across 82 games.
The Braves acquired slugger Joc Pederson from the Cubs to fill Acuna’s spot. Pederson, who’s handled right field and hit in Acuna’s leadoff spot, has hit .294 (5-for-17) with a homer and four RBIs over five games.