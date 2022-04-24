ajc logo
X

Ronald Acuna starts in right field; Stripers’ late rally not enough

Rehabbing outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. started in right field Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 5-4 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Rehabbing outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. started in right field Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 5-4 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Staff
42 minutes ago

Rehabbing Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. started in right field Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 5-4 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Huascar Ynoa allowed three runs on four hits in 5 ⅔ innings in a no-decision.

The Stripers (6-12) tied the game in the ninth inning for the second consecutive day, but the Jumbo Shrimp earned a walk-off win at home.

Two-out RBI doubles by Braden Shewmake and Pat Valaika rallied the Stripers from a 4-2 deficit in the top of the ninth. With the game tied at 4 in the bottom of the ninth, R.J. Alaniz struck out two before walking the bases loaded. Lorenzo Quintana ended the game with a single past a diving Justin Dean.

Valaika went 3-for-4 with a double and game-high three RBIs. Shewmake was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI.

Editors' Picks
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp, Perdue to faceoff in Georgia GOP governor debate
A woman died after being shot at a recording studio in East Point, police say.

Police: Woman shot, killed at East Point recording studio
3h ago
Voter registrations signs line the route at a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Voter registration deadline looms for May 24 primary in Georgia
11h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push
12h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push
12h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
12h ago
The Latest
Braves’ ninth-inning comeback falls short as Marlins take series
1h ago
‘It’s been awesome’: Braves’ Austin Riley enjoying fatherhood
6h ago
Collin McHugh, Spencer Strider have rough outings in Braves’ loss to Marlins
18h ago
Featured
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
12h ago
‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
2h ago
Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top