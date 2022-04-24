Ronald Acuna starts in right field; Stripers’ late rally not enough

Rehabbing Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. started in right field Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 5-4 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Huascar Ynoa allowed three runs on four hits in 5 ⅔ innings in a no-decision.
The Stripers (6-12) tied the game in the ninth inning for the second consecutive day, but the Jumbo Shrimp earned a walk-off win at home.
Two-out RBI doubles by Braden Shewmake and Pat Valaika rallied the Stripers from a 4-2 deficit in the top of the ninth. With the game tied at 4 in the bottom of the ninth, R.J. Alaniz struck out two before walking the bases loaded. Lorenzo Quintana ended the game with a single past a diving Justin Dean.
Valaika went 3-for-4 with a double and game-high three RBIs. Shewmake was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI.