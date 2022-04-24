Ronald Acuna starts in right field; Stripers’ late rally not enough

Two-out RBI doubles by Braden Shewmake and Pat Valaika rallied the Stripers from a 4-2 deficit in the top of the ninth. With the game tied at 4 in the bottom of the ninth, R.J. Alaniz struck out two before walking the bases loaded. Lorenzo Quintana ended the game with a single past a diving Justin Dean.

Valaika went 3-for-4 with a double and game-high three RBIs. Shewmake was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI.