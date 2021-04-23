Ronald Acuna returns to Braves’ lineup vs. Diamondbacks

Acuna missed both games in New York against the Yankees after suffering a mild abdominal strain during Sunday’s game against the Cubs. Acuna underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the mild strain, and he avoided a stint on the injured list.

The Braves’ early MVP candidate wound up missing just two games because the brief series in New York was surrounded by two off days, giving Acuna more time to rest. The Braves opened a seven-game homestand Friday.