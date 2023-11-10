Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley win Silver Slugger awards

Braves also honored with first-ever Silver Slugger team award

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
2 minutes ago
X

Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley of the Braves were honored Thursday with National League Silver Slugger awards.

The award, sponsored by Louisville Slugger, is presented to the top offensive player at each position in each league. Three outfielders in each league also are recognized, regardless of position.

It’s the third Silver Slugger award in six major-league seasons for Acuña, who became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season in 2023. He led the majors in hits (217), runs (149), on-base percentage (.416) and stolen bases (73).

ExploreAcuña Jr. among finalists for National League MVP

Olson, in his second season at first base for the Braves, led the majors in home runs (54) and RBIs (139), setting modern-era franchise records in each category. Riley won the honor for third basemen, finishing the season with 179 hits, 72 extra-base hits, 328 total bases and 117 runs scored.

The Braves tied the single-season home run record (307) and led the majors in several categories including batting average (.276), runs (947), extra-base hits (623) and total bases (2,803).

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Actors strike finally ending, but Georgia TV and film production will take time to resume2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Teen to serve life for killing 14-year-old girl as part of gang initiation
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Braves discussing ways to get Vaughn Grissom into the lineup more often
2h ago
Braves notes: Ronald Acuña Jr., Vaughn Grissom will play winter ball
21h ago
This winter, Braves must navigate starting pitching market that could be crazy
22h ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
11h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top