Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley win Silver Slugger awards

The award, sponsored by Louisville Slugger, is presented to the top offensive player at each position in each league. Three outfielders in each league also are recognized, regardless of position.

It’s the third Silver Slugger award in six major-league seasons for Acuña, who became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season in 2023. He led the majors in hits (217), runs (149), on-base percentage (.416) and stolen bases (73).

Olson, in his second season at first base for the Braves, led the majors in home runs (54) and RBIs (139), setting modern-era franchise records in each category. Riley won the honor for third basemen, finishing the season with 179 hits, 72 extra-base hits, 328 total bases and 117 runs scored.

The Braves tied the single-season home run record (307) and led the majors in several categories including batting average (.276), runs (947), extra-base hits (623) and total bases (2,803).