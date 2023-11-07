Ronald Acuña Jr, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts finalists for NL MVP

Acuna, the first player in MLB history with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a season, is one of three finalists along with Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts of the Dodgers. The winner will be announced Nov. 16.

Your 2023 NL Most Valuable Player Award finalists:



Ronald Acuña Jr.

Mookie Betts

Freddie Freeman

Snitker, who had guided the franchise to six straight division titles, is one of three finalists along with Craig Counsell and Skip Schumaker. The winner will be announced Nov. 14.