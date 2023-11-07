Ronald Acuña Jr, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts finalists for NL MVP

Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. and manager Brian Snitker are among the finalists for the National League most valuable player and manager of the year awards.
Acuna, the first player in MLB history with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a season, is one of three finalists along with Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts of the Dodgers. The winner will be announced Nov. 16.
Your 2023 @officialBBWAA NL Most Valuable Player Award finalists:— MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Mookie Betts
Freddie Freeman pic.twitter.com/Ex1z4bdQ5d
Snitker, who had guided the franchise to six straight division titles, is one of three finalists along with Craig Counsell and Skip Schumaker. The winner will be announced Nov. 14.
Your 2023 @officialBBWAA NL Manager of the Year Award finalists:— MLB (@MLB) November 6, 2023
Craig Counsell
Skip Schumaker
Brian Snitker pic.twitter.com/agP05KPorw
