Ronald Acuña Jr. home runs: Nine of 12 would have left every park

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a 464-foot home run against the Diamondbacks Saturday night. It was his third home run this season that traveled at least 460 feet. The ball landed in the concourse above the seats in left-center field for his second-longest home run of the season.

Of Acuña’s 12 home runs, nine would have been homers in all 30 parks. Ten of this 12 home runs have come on the road.

Here’s a look at each blast:

470 feet: May 10 vs. Red Sox (Exit velocity 113.9 mph)

464 feet: June 3 at Diamondbacks (112.6)

461 feet: May 3 at Marlins (114.2)

455 feet: May 16 at Rangers (114.8)

454 feet: May 15 at Rangers (116.1)

448 feet: May 1 at Mets (114.5)

442 feet: April 26 vs. Marlins (115.1)

438 feet: April 14 at Royals (103.8)

429 feet: May 17 at Rangers (105.0)

421 feet: May 14 at Blue Jays (114.1)

401 feet: April 3 at Cardinals (108.2)

383 feet: April 1 at Nationals (106.6)